‘Wednesday’ becomes Netflix’s third most popular English TV-language series of all time

December 07, 2022 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

Wednesday is officially one of Netflix’s biggest successes of all time.

According to Deadline, the series is now the platform’s third-most popular English-language TV series ever, behind Stranger Things 4 and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Squid Game is still Netflix’s most popular series of all time.

Created by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, the series, which also has filmmaker-executive producer Tim Burton on board, premiered on November 16, and has since amassed 752.52M hours viewed.

Earlier this week, Wednesday retained the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s English TV charts with another 411.29M hours viewed, beating the record it set last week for the most viewership of any English-language TV series over a single week.

According to data from Netflix, Wednesday has been viewed in about 115M households. It remains No. 1 in 89 countries.

A spin-off from The Addams Family, the series stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. It follows her journey as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she balances her emerging psychic abilities, friendships, and relationships with family, while trying to solve a murder-mystery and stop more killings at the local town.

The show also stars the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, and Christina Ricci appearing in supporting roles.

