‘Wednesday’ becomes Netflix’s third most popular English TV-language series of all time

December 07, 2022 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The coming-of-age horror-comedy series premiered on November 16, and has since amassed 752.52M hours viewed

The Hindu Bureau

Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday’

Wednesday is officially one of Netflix’s biggest successes of all time.

According to Deadline, the series is now the platform’s third-most popular English-language TV series ever, behind Stranger Things 4 and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Squid Game is still Netflix’s most popular series of all time.

Created by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, the series, which also has filmmaker-executive producer Tim Burton on board, premiered on November 16, and has since amassed 752.52M hours viewed.

Earlier this week,  Wednesday retained the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s English TV charts with another 411.29M hours viewed, beating the record it set last week for the most viewership of any English-language TV series over a single week.

According to data from Netflix,  Wednesday has been viewed in about 115M households. It remains No. 1 in 89 countries.

A spin-off from The Addams Family, the series stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. It follows her journey as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she balances her emerging psychic abilities, friendships, and relationships with family, while trying to solve a murder-mystery and stop more killings at the local town.

The show also stars the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, and Christina Ricci appearing in supporting roles.

