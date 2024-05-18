ADVERTISEMENT

‘Weapon’ trailer: Superhuman Sathyaraj turns target for Vasanth Ravi and team

Published - May 18, 2024 03:20 pm IST

Directed by Guhan Senniappan, the film also stars Rajiv Menon, Tanya Hope and Rajeev Pillai

The Hindu Bureau

Stills from ‘Weapon’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of Sathyaraj and Vasanth Ravi’s upcoming film Weapon have released the trailer. Directed by Guhan Senniappan, the film also stars Rajiv Menon, Tanya Hope and Rajeev Pillai. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Flashback with a twist: Team ‘Weapon’ employs AI to de-age Sathyaraj

The makers took to social media to share the trailer.

The trailer features Sathyaraj as a superhuman who seems to be indestructible and it’s up to Vasanth Ravi and his team to hunt him down. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The AI wave: How Tamil cinema is embracing artificial intelligence tools

Produced by MS Manzoor of Million Studio, Weapon also stars Yashika Aannand, Mime Gopi, Kaniha, Gajaraj, Syed Subhan, Baradwaj Rangan, Velu Prabhakaran, Maya Krishnan, Shiyas Kareem, Benito Franklin and Raghu Esakki. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With music by Ghibran, the film’s cinematography is by Prabhu Raghav and editing is by Gopi Krishna. The makers are yet to release the film’s release date. 

Watch the trailer of Weapon here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US