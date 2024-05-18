‘Weapon’ trailer: Superhuman Sathyaraj turns target for Vasanth Ravi and team

The makers of Sathyaraj and Vasanth Ravi’s upcoming film Weapon have released the trailer. Directed by Guhan Senniappan, the film also stars Rajiv Menon, Tanya Hope and Rajeev Pillai.

The makers took to social media to share the trailer.

#Weapon - A modest endeavour from director @GuhanSenniappan in presenting a film that will be a stepping stone by creating a comics style of a film in a cinematic experience, thanks to @MillionStudioss for giving life to it !!



▶️ https://t.co/8qxpHsVTSh#WeaponTrailerpic.twitter.com/FBahX4uJhp — Vasanth Ravi (@iamvasanthravi) May 18, 2024

The trailer features Sathyaraj as a superhuman who seems to be indestructible and it’s up to Vasanth Ravi and his team to hunt him down.

Produced by MS Manzoor of Million Studio, Weapon also stars Yashika Aannand, Mime Gopi, Kaniha, Gajaraj, Syed Subhan, Baradwaj Rangan, Velu Prabhakaran, Maya Krishnan, Shiyas Kareem, Benito Franklin and Raghu Esakki.

With music by Ghibran, the film’s cinematography is by Prabhu Raghav and editing is by Gopi Krishna. The makers are yet to release the film’s release date.

Watch the trailer of Weapon here: