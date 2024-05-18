GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Weapon’ trailer: Superhuman Sathyaraj turns target for Vasanth Ravi and team

Directed by Guhan Senniappan, the film also stars Rajiv Menon, Tanya Hope and Rajeev Pillai

Published - May 18, 2024 03:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Stills from ‘Weapon’

Stills from ‘Weapon’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of Sathyaraj and Vasanth Ravi’s upcoming film Weapon have released the trailer. Directed by Guhan Senniappan, the film also stars Rajiv Menon, Tanya Hope and Rajeev Pillai. 

Flashback with a twist: Team ‘Weapon’ employs AI to de-age Sathyaraj

The makers took to social media to share the trailer.

The trailer features Sathyaraj as a superhuman who seems to be indestructible and it’s up to Vasanth Ravi and his team to hunt him down. 

The AI wave: How Tamil cinema is embracing artificial intelligence tools

Produced by MS Manzoor of Million Studio, Weapon also stars Yashika Aannand, Mime Gopi, Kaniha, Gajaraj, Syed Subhan, Baradwaj Rangan, Velu Prabhakaran, Maya Krishnan, Shiyas Kareem, Benito Franklin and Raghu Esakki. 

With music by Ghibran, the film’s cinematography is by Prabhu Raghav and editing is by Gopi Krishna. The makers are yet to release the film’s release date. 

Watch the trailer of Weapon here:

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.