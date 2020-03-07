We have to look at cinema beyond the lens of business: Subrata Beura

07 March 2020 16:02 IST

With the 20th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Bhubaneswar behind him, coordinator Subrata Beura talks of nurturing cinema in Odisha

The Film Society of Bhubaneswar (FSB) was started in 2004 and since then the organisation has consistently been holding monthly screenings, film festivals and retrospectives. It has screened more than 500 films from across the world and held conversations, master classes, readings, art exhibitions and workshops around cinema. It also organises the Indian Film Festival of Bhubaneswar (IFFB), the only film festival in the country with a focus on Indian cinema. The latest edition was held in January this year. Subrata Beura — formerly the director of business planning and strategy at an American IT firm — was the festival coordinator of IFFB 2020; he is also the Secretary of FSB. He spoke about the challenges of running a film society in Odisha and the emerging indie cinescape. Excerpts:

From a high-flying corporate career, why did you shift into the role of a cinema activist as the Secretary of FSB?

As FSB was launched in the winter of 2004, I was involved with friends Satyajit Puhan, Bharadwaj Panda and filmmaker Subas Das, but stayed in the background — buying films during my travels abroad and slowly building a film archive.

I had an epiphany on November 8, 2016. I was in London, working on a European workforce reduction plan, when demonetisation was announced. The next morning, I woke up to the news of the Trump victory. I decided I could not work to strengthen the ruling elites any longer. I quit my job in February 2017, relocated to my hometown, Bhubaneswar, in 2018, and became a full-time worker at FSB.

What are the challenges of running a film society in a small city like Bhubaneswar, which is not exactly known for its cinema culture?

The city is a space for young people to escape from. Young women in colleges and universities live under curfew; they are debarred from an evening in the city, as hostels shut women in by 5-6 p.m. So, the biggest challenge is to find people who will engage in voluntary work. Our universities don’t offer cinema as a subject of study. The film society movement is non-existent.

Subrata Beura (right) in conversation with director Wanphrang Diengdoh. | Photo Credit: FSB

When did IFFB come into being? Why was a need felt for it?

IFFB was started with the realisation that we didn’t have a festival dedicated to showcasing the diversity of contemporary Indian cinema. The idea was to bring to our audience films made in languages such as Khasi, Ladakhi etc. that are difficult to access. It was also important to focus on first-time filmmakers. We decided to shift the focus of our festivals and launch IFFB in 2017. We’ve also started to focus on Indian documentary films since 2018, with a separate festival called the Indian Documentary Film Festival of Bhubaneswar.

What was the curatorial thinking behind IFFB 2020?

The focus of IFFB 2020 was to showcase the diversity of contemporary Indian cinema, the works of debutant filmmakers, to ask important questions of our times surrounding identity, food, gender, economic development, social strife and possibilities of compassion. Aani Maani by Fahim Irshad Khan, Aise hi by Kislay, Lorni by Wanphrang Diengdoh, Cat Sticks by Ronny Sen, and Ghode ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon by Anamika Haksar are some of the outstanding films that we had the honour to screen this year.

Who are some contemporary filmmakers whose work excites you?

Apart from the filmmakers I have mentioned, whose work we featured this year, Rima Das is a significant voice whose works engage with very local realities in a contemporary and powerful fashion. Hemant Gaba’s work on Kota (An Engineered Dream) brings out the political economy of our education system. Mukul Haloi from Assam (Ghormuha) is also an emerging filmmaker to track. One has to watch the works of the Ektara Collective (Turup) from Bhopal as they explore the majoritarian challenges we face today in a nuanced manner. Stanzin Dorjai Gya (Shepherdess of the Glaciers, Growing in the Himalayas) from Leh is a documentarian whose works tell stories of people from trans-Himalaya in a language distinctly his own.

Still from ‘Aani Maani’.

Entries (especially feature films) from the Odia film industry have been conspicuous by their absence in festivals organised by FSB. Why is this?

We in Odisha are around 4% of national population; our programming reflects that proportion. But we are always on the lookout for Odia films. The matter of concern is student films; we don’t get Odia movies for our student film competition section. We are always looking for Odia cine classics as well. But due to lack of archival and digital material available at the National Film Archive of India and in the State, one is handicapped.

For the last few years, FSB has been criticised by a section of the Odia intelligentsia for taking corporate financial support for its film festivals, even while espousing progressive causes in the films it screens. How do you respond to this criticism?

In India and elsewhere, no successful film festival has thrived without the support of the government and city councils. We in Bhubaneswar do not have that. Whatever support we get, we use. One needs to see what that support is being used for. We need to build more inclusive cultural spaces where women, the elderly and children feel comfortable and can express themselves. We at FSB are planning to introduce a children’s film festival to the city’s cultural calendar.

What, according to you, is the political role of cinema in the charged times that we live in?

Every day we hear of oppressive structures clamping down on constitutional rights. Filmmakers and curators have a role to engage with our social, political and economic realities. The political role of cinema is to enable reimagining a just and inclusive society by opening up spaces for conversations.

According to you, what are the challenges facing the Odia film industry?

This is a question of policy. Let us deconstruct the new film policy of the Government of Odisha. One notices the fascination with big numbers, talk of ₹100 crore-plus budgets and tax exemptions, about distribution and screening spaces by tie-ups with multiplexes. We have to look at cinema beyond the lens of business. One dreams of a platform that can support young filmmakers from Odisha who can make works in Odia, Munda, Kui and Santhali languages.

The writer is an author and researcher based in Bhubaneswar.