We are using visual effects to tell stories, not just to make things look good: Sanath PC

Sanath PC is easily spotted in a crowd, thanks to his rather distinctive appearance. Tall and with a flowing beard, he cuts an imposing figure. In reality though, the unassuming National Award winner (through his company Firefly Creative Studio) gets animated only when discussing visual effects, films and more.

The visual effects artist sat down for a chat after his talk at the Bengaluru GAFX meet. It was in 2002 that he, along with Phani Eggone and Nagesh HN, — all graduates of National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, founded Firefly in Hyderabad.

Since then, the company has worked on effects for Anji, (which won the National Award), Maghadheera, Eega, Enthiran, Jersey and Baahubali.

Emphasising the need for visual effects artists being more involved in the filmmaking process, he says, “We are using VFX to tell stories, not just to make things look good. So, once you know the story and understand the feelings, you can figure out how to manipulate it better. For instance if someone asks for tiger, rather than creating a perfect tiger, I would want to know why they want a tiger. Is to scare somebody, is the tiger scared, is it wounded or old?”

So, would that mean having in-depth discussions with the director and DOP (Director of Photography) even before filming starts?

Sanath says, “Everybody sees VFX as a post (production) process. But if the director says I want this (scene or background) in red, the VFX person/team should take an extra step to understand why. The director will have a particular reason but as the visual effects artist, you may have a different suggestion. It is all about the emotional connect. As VFX artists, we should try and understand the emotional side so that we can make a proper contribution to the film.”

He adds that though the audience is exposed to a lot of VFX-heavy Hollywood films, one should not make the mistake of comparing the Indian film industry with Hollywood. “You should compare the storytelling,” says Sanath and adds, “There is a lot lacking in terms of people talking about the history of our films. Anything to do with visual effects and immediately, Hollywood is the benchmark.”

To the question of whether there is more scope to use VFX in epics such as Baahubali or KGF, Sanath says: “Anything larger than life gives maximum scope for VFX. Even when we did Anji (2004), people thought that if you wanted VFX done realistically, it had to be done abroad. It was a huge surprise for the local industry that it could be done in India. When we got the National Award, it got a little more attention. For Chatrapathi, we animated a shark in an underwater sequence. That was unthinkable at that point of time. Then came Magadheera, and Eega where the character itself was CGI. The entire point is to do something that people think can’t be done. Even with KGF, nobody expected that in Kannada films. Visually, it is quite different.”

However, the audience may not even realise certain elements have been created digitally. During his talk, Sanath mentioned that people don’t even realise 40% of the effects. This was highlighted as he explained that in Jersey (2019), the cricket stadium was digitally rendered, complete with a cheering crowd. But why not use an actual stadium?

“There are a lot of grounds where people practise cricket that are a lot cheaper and accessible. Getting permission for a stadium is difficult and even if you get permission there are a lot of restrictions regarding movement, and crowd control is difficult. This way, we are able to sort out all these problems.”

In service of the story Sanath PC (below) , stills of films GP Sampath Kumar, special arrangement

Sanath said while creating CGI, you still have to ensure the action is physically possible. For example, in Enthiran (2010), multiple Chittis (Rajinikanth) come together to first form a huge ball, a large python and finally, a giant.

Sanath says, “Sometimes when watching a film, you may have the thought that ‘oh, this doesn’t look real’. If you are engrossed in the story and suddenly, something doesn’t work, it takes you out of the film. So, if I am inserting something digitally into an environment, I have to follow all the rules of that environment.”

He adds, “When we were talking about the Chittis forming the ball, we discussed how the joints will work, how the robots will be connected. All that needed to be worked on. The moment you do that, it looks more real. The layperson may not know why it doesn’t work but if it doesn’t, they will be the first to know, especially with regard to perspective.”

As for what he is working on at present, Sanath says, “We are working on the Surya-starrer Kaappaan, a Kannada film and doing world building for a different series on Baahubali.”

He adds, “We are trying to push the boundaries in terms of what has not been done before and take Indian films to the world.” As for whether that means, having more Indian-centric films and digging into our own history and culture, he says, “If you try to make a film like them (Hollywood), it will be just like their films. If you want to outdo them, you should show and talk about the things that they cannot. That takes effort, conviction, trial and error.”