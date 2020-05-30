We Are One: Ten best films and events to keep track of at Global Film Festival on YouTube

Best of ‘We Are One’: Song Kang Ho and Bong Joon-ho in Conversation; Tamil film ‘Nasir’

30 May 2020 18:33 IST

From films like ‘Nasir’ and ‘Atlantiques’ to directors like Francis Ford Coppola, Bong Joon-ho in conversation, here are the essential watches over the next 10 days

Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube have debuted the biggest online film festival possibly in history, with the 10-day project We Are One: A Global Film Festival, that started on May 29 at YouTube.com/WeAreOne.

With a number of acclaimed films and pre-recorded conversations from 21 festivals, it might be difficult to keep track of — and more importantly choose — which ones to watch.

The various participating festivals include Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Sundance, Toronto and New York, among others, with various time schedules alloted to features, short films, filmmaker perspectives, interviews, conversations and so on.

Here is a guide to ten of the most essential films and events to watch over the course of the next 10 days:

On Transmission: Claire Denis in Conversation with Olivier Assayas

May 30, 10.45 PM IST

Acclaimed filmmakers, Claire Denis and Olivier Assayas discuss the state of film art today. The conversation is fascinating and unexpected: it presents not only one of many possible narratives of the festival but also a vibrant picture of cinema, taken at a crucial time of transition. These remarkable filmmakers have left a mark on the Berlinale and in all our lives.

Ricky Powell: The Individualist

May 31, 3 AM IST

Ricky Powell boasts a quintessential New York story, rising to fame as a street photographer in the 80’s and 90’s and touring with the Beastie Boys, capturing some of the wildest moments in popular culture. While celebrating Ricky’s achievements as an artist, the film doesn’t shy away from his demons, including excessive drug use, hoarding tendencies, and a heartbreaking relationship with his mother

Tribeca Talks: Alejandro Iñárritu with Marina Abramović

June 1, 8.45 PM IST

Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu, one of only three directors to ever win consecutive Oscars® and the first to do so in 65 years, talks with ground-breaking performance artist Marina Abramović about his beautifully varied work on films such as Amores Perros, 21 Grams, Biutiful, Birdman, and most recently, The Revenant. Iñárritu is the first Mexican filmmaker to have been nominated for Best Director and Best Producer in the history of the Academy Awards.

Tribeca Talks: Francis Ford Coppola and Steven Soderbergh

June 3, 3.45 AM IST

From the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, Francis Ford Coppola and acclaimed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh have a conversation to discuss the huge undertaking of restoring Apocalypse Now Final Cut and why the time was right for Coppola to do this now, forty years after the original version and eighteen years after Apocalypse Now Redux.

Song Kang Ho and Bong Joon-ho in Conversation

June 4, 2.15 AM IST

The Locarno 2019 Excellence Award Conversation between Song Kang-ho and Bong Joon-ho moderated by Olivier Père, has been organised in occasion of the 2019 Excellence Award to Song Kang-ho.

Bong Jooh-ho has become a global superstar with Parasite, but Korean actor Song Kang-ho, the leading man in the Oscar-winning film as well as three others - Memories of Murder, The Host and Snowpiercer - also deserves equal acclaim for his part in taking Korean cinema global.

This masterclass will be available on the Locarno Film Festival's YouTube channel, along with other exclusive content, starting from June 8.

Wake Up: Stories from the Frontlines of Suicide Prevention

June 5, 4.15 AM IST

After losing a close friend to suicide, a group of college students from the University of Missouri was determined to enact positive change. They quickly formed a nonprofit, Wake Up, premised on spreading awareness: their educational initiatives were designed to encourage a massive cultural shift away from social stigmas surrounding mental illness, depression, and suicide.

Wake Up: Stories from the Frontlines of Suicide Prevention emerged from this collective movement. The film sheds light on four different groups with varied stories to tell about suicide—American veterans, members of the LGBT community, university students, and gun owners.

Air Conditioner

June 6, 9.15 PM IST

When air conditioners in Luanda begin to mysteriously fall from building windows, a security guard embarks on a pleasantly surreal, jazz-inflected journey through the Angolan capital.

Nasir

June 6, 7 PM IST

An ordinary day unfolds for a warmhearted street salesman in southern India, as he tries to make a loving home for his family while warding off the anti-Muslim sentiment of his neighbors. The winner of the NETPAC Award at Rotterdam, Arun Karthick’s richly textured sophomore feature applies a subtle expressionism to an ordinary day in Nasir’s life, and stays quietly observational until nationalist bigotry explodes the routine.

Adela Has Not Had Supper Yet

June 7, 3.55 AM IST

On a visit to Prague from New York, the renowned private detective Nick Carter must solve a mysterious disappearance...and face off against a music-loving, flesh-eating plant. Zany masters of madcap Czech comedies — director Oldřich Lipský and screenwriter Jiří Brdečka — reteam after their bizarro Western Lemonade Joe for another wild, unforgettable parody.

Atlantiques

June 7, 9.25 PM IST

Mati Diop’s richly textured documentary tells the story of a young boy’s (Serigne Seck) tragic migratory voyage in Senegal. The project came to fruition before Diop made history and achieved fame as the first black woman to contest for the Palme d’Or with the Atlantics feature film.

(Compiled by Gautam Sunder)