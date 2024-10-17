GIFT a SubscriptionGift
We are all trying to recover from this: Arbaaz Khan reacts to Baba Siddique's killing

NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was killed after being shot at outside his office in Nirmal Nagar on Saturday

Published - October 17, 2024 12:01 pm IST

ANI
Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan | Photo Credit: SAMPATH KUMAR G P

NCP leader Baba Siddique’s murder sent shockwaves across political and Bollywood communities. Reacting to the same, actor Arbaaz Khan said on Wednesday that the death of Siddique, a very close family friend and loved person, has affected them deeply.

While speaking to the media, he said, “Baba Siddique sir was a very, very close family friend and very loved person and unke saath aap dekho eid ke time poori industry Jama hoti thi toh unke jaane ka bohot afsoos ho raha hai” (You could see how everyone from the industry used to gather during his Eid bash and his demise is quite saddening.) We have prayers for the family and we all are affected by this incident. It’s very unfortunate, but I guess we are all kind of trying to recover from this thing, so just prayers, that’s it.”

Baba Siddique is remembered as a friend at all times

Salman Khan and his family shared a close bond with Siddique.

The NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Siddique was killed after being shot at outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being brought to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to death on Saturday night.

The last rites of Baba Siddique were performed with full state honours in Mumbai at Bada Qabrastan on Sunday.

Baba Siddique killing: Lawrence Bishnoi gang sends Salman Khan a message

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 4 accused so far and three accused are still absconding, search for whom is on. According to the police, the plan to kill Baba Siddique had started 3 months ago, and the accused had gone to Baba Siddique’s house several times without weapons.

The police said that the entire planning of Baba Siddique’s murder was done in Pune. Mumbai Crime Branch has recorded statements from more than 15 people in connection with the case so far.

