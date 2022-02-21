Watch | #ValimaiUpdate: the story so far

The Hindu Bureau February 21, 2022 11:54 IST

A video on Valimai, one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Ajith’s is all set to release on February 24 in theatres. Valimai This marks the end of a long saga between the makers and fans - that of #valimaiupdate. Starved of news about the movie from its makers, fans of the actor have been posing the #ValimaiUpdate question to people from different walks of life, right from England cricketer Moeen Ali to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K. Palanisamy. Here’s the story so far of one of the most anticipated movies of the year.



