Watch | ‘Vaathi Coming’: Second single from Vijay’s ‘Master’ released ahead of audio launch

Vaathi Coming, the second single from Vijay’s Master has been released.

The song, which is a kuthu number, has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by the composer along with Gana Balachander, who has also written the lyrics. The duo also feature in the video of the song that has been released.

It was also announced recently that a grand audio launch for Master would take place on March 15.

However, unlike Vijay’s earlier films when huge stadiums were booked to house all his fans for the occasions, due to the coronavirus scare, the event has been organised at a hotel with limited seating for guests to avoid congregation of large crowds. The audio launch will have a live telecast on Sun Television channel from 6:30 pm onwards.

There is talk that a surprise performance will happen on stage to make up for fans missing the event.

Meanwhile, the first single from the album, Kutti Story has racked up 30 million views since the time of its release. The rest of the album will be released at the audio launch event.

Besides Vijay, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and others like Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Gouri Kishan and Ramya Subramanian.

Produced by Xavier Britto and Lalit Kumar, Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is slated to release on April 9.