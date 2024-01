January 01, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

During 2022, it did feel like the cinema industry was recovering from the pandemic years. But in 2023, across languages, format and style, cinema came back in style.

The Hindu’s Vivek MV, Bhuvanesh Chandar, Shilajit Mitra and SR Praveen list their top 5 movies of 2023 in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam respectively.

Presentation: Vivek MV, Bhuvanesh Chandar, Shilajit Mitra, SR Praveen

Videography: Shiva Raj, Ravichandran N.

Production: Shiva Raj, Johan Sathyadas, Shikha Kumari