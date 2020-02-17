Movies

Watch: The teaser of Nani’s ‘V’ promises a slick action thriller that’ll keep you guessing

The Telugu movie will be released on the occasion of Ugadi, March 25

The teaser of actor Nani’s upcoming thriller V is out.

Directed by Mohana krishna Indraganti, the movie also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari, along with music by Amit Trivedi.

 

V is set to be a high-intense thriller, a cat-and-mouse game between two characters, a cop played by Sudheer Babu and the main protagonist with negative shades essayed by Nani.

The teaser promises a slick outing, with plenty of action, chases, and wordplay between the two lead characters.

Director Indraganti Mohanakrishna was the one who introduced Nani to Telugu cinema through Ashta Chamma, and now is helming the actor’s 25th film.

