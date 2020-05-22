Movies

Watch the new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’: All about manipulating time

A still from Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’

A still from Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’  

The main protagonist in the movie has to reverse-engineer time in order to stop World War III

Christopher Nolan’s next film Tenet, still scheduled for a theatrical release in July despite the coronavirus pandemic, dropped its latest trailer on Friday.

Though the original release date of July 17 is unclear, Warner Bros. studios seem certain of their decision to bring it to theatres, and will likely pave the way for several other big-budget awaiting their fate.

Tenet has been understood to be a movie set in the world of espionage, with the main character, played by John David Washington learning to manipulate time, in order to stop World War III. The concept of the movie, though not based on time-travel per se, looks at reverse-engineering time to change the future, and thereby the palindrome title. “Tenet” is a password, it is revealed in the new trailer as well.

 

The new trailer dropped inside Fortnite on Thursday, and then on YouTube too.

In one of the scenes from the trailer, Washington’s character looks at a bullet hole in the glass, and remarks that the shooting hasn’t happened yet. Though very little can still be understood from the trailer, it is clear that Nolan fans should be set for another mind-bending ride with plenty of thrills and explosions, as the trailer indicates, in some ways reminiscent of Inception.

Tenet also stars Martin Donovan, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia and Michael Caine.

