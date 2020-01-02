First look Movies

Watch | Teaser of Vishwak Sen-starrer 'Hit' is out

Vishwak Sen in the film

Vishwak Sen in the film   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The first look video shows a glimpse of Vishwak Sen as the cop

The first glimpse teaser of debut director Sailesh Kolanu’s Telugu film Hit, starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma, was unveiled on January 1. The film produced by actor Nani and stylist Prashanti Tipirneni’s Wallposter Cinema is a revenge thriller, going by the brief video.

 

Vishwak plays a cop who has lost someone dear to him in the past and a situation arises where he might face something similar if he doesn’t get into the thick of things. The video establishes the gritty mood through the brooding portrayal, the cinematography by S Mani Kandan and music by Vivek Sagar. Avinash Kolla is the art director while Garry BH, known for editing thrillers such as Kshanam and Goodachari, has been roped in as the editor.

Hit is scheduled to release on February 28.

