Watch : Tamil cinema in 2024: Dull first half, a star-studded second half?

Industry insiders, including actors, producers, and theatre owners, explain the delays in producing big-budget films

Published - June 02, 2024 04:51 pm IST

Bhuvanesh Chandar
Bhuvanesh Chandar

In 2024, Tamil cinema has been experiencing a slowdown, with a dearth of successful star-vehicles and good content-driven mid-budget films.

Industry insiders, including actors, producers, and theatre owners, explain the delays in producing these big-budget films and discuss whether the rising popularity of Malayalam films in Tamil Nadu has affected the performance of Tamil films.

They also explore whether the trend of re-releases has benefited theatres during this period. With several star-studded films like ‘Indian 2’, ‘Kanguva’, ‘Thangalaan,’ ‘Greatest Of All Time’ and ‘Vettaiyan’ set to release later this year, the pressing question is whether the second half of 2024 will bring an adrenaline-pumping resurgence.

Presentation: Bhuvanesh Chandar

Video: Johan Sathyadas, Thamodharan B.

Production: Thamodharan B., Shiva Raj

