Watch | Sushmita Sen makes digital debut with ‘Aarya’ on Hotstar Specials

A still from ‘Aarya’  

The show, revolving around an illegal drug ring, is an official adaptation of popular Dutch crime-drama ‘Penoza’

Hotstar Specials in conjunction with RMF (Ram Madhvani Films) is set to launch Aarya, in which former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen makes her digital debut as the protagonist in this titular show.

Chandrachur Singh also returns to the screen in the show, which also features an ensemble cast of actors such as Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles. Co-produced by Endemol Shine, Aarya is an official adaptation of popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza.

Talking about the show, Sushmita Sen said, “Aarya represents strength, determination and above all vulnerability in a world full of crime, a world run by men. For me, personally, it is the story of family, betrayal and a mother who is willing to go to any length to protect her children. It took me a decade to find a role like this to sink into and I’m thrilled to be a part of this incredible story. I am thankful to Hotstar Specials, Ram Madhvani and his team for giving me the role of a lifetime!”

 

The official synopsis of the show reads: Born into an upper-class family in Rajasthan, Aarya (Sushmita Sen) is a doting wife to Tej (Chandrachur Singh), an obedient daughter, a loving sister and a dedicated mother to three beautiful children. Her family owns one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies which is a front for an illegal drug ring that is run by Tej, Jawahar and Sangram, her brother.

When she finds her husband getting sucked in too deep into the family business, she gives him an ultimatum to either leave the business or leave her and the children. Suddenly, Tej is mysteriously attacked, her family’s lives are threatened and this changes Aarya’s life forever. She now embarks upon a quest to protect her family from rivals, discovering dark secrets about her family and the business, while getting sucked deeper into the very world she wanted to leave.

