Watch: Suriya back to his raging best in the ‘Soorarai Pottru’ teaser

The teaser of Soorarai Pottru, Suriya’s upcoming film with director Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru, has been released.

The clip shows the character played by Suriya, Nedumaaran Rajangam, in 1984 armed with just 6000 Rs in his pocket and aiming to create an airline company from nothing. The teaser then traverses an angry Suriya, full of rage and determination, go through various obstacles to reach his goal of starting the company. The actor seems to be back to his belligerent best in this film, showcasing a wide range of emotions (as well as looks) and the film should be a much-deserved break for him after disappointing recent outings in NGK and Kaappaan.

The movie is said to be inspired from the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. Suriya’s name in the film was earlier revealed to be Maaran and the actor has also rapped for a song in the film titled Maara Theme composed by GV Prakash.

The biographical film, jointly produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga, boasts a stellar cast including Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff, Karunas, Mohan Babu and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles.

The film is expected to hit the screens in the summer of 2020.