Watch | ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana’s gay romance promises much heart and banter

The trailer of actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and it promises to be an enjoyable rom-com.. with a difference.

The story is between a same-sex couple, played by Ayushmann and Kota Factory star Jitendra Kumar, and the various tribulations they go through to convince their familes — as well as themselves — to stay together.

The film is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, and is a spiritual sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, that released in 2017. The original starred Ayushmann with Bhumi Pednekar, with the former having to deal with the problem of erectile dysfunction.

Earlier, the team had released another animated teaser that takes the audience through the evolution of love stories in India, which were all heterosexual, but how gay romance tales never come into the spotlight.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is set for a release on February 21, and the trailer indicates a feel-good, light-hearted comedy, with an excellent supporting cast of actors such as Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh.