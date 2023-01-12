Watch | Rajshri Deshpande, Abhay Deol on playing Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy in Netflix’s ‘Trial By Fire’

January 12, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

Netflix’s new series Trial By Fire is based on the bestselling book, Trial By Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy.

Starring Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol as Neelam and Shekhar, the show also stars Rajesh Tailang, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak and others in the cast.

The series, dropping on January 13, is showrun by Prashant Nair, who has adapted the book to screen with Kevin Luperchio and has directed the series with Randeep Jha.

The Hindu caught up with Abhay, Rajshri, and Rajesh ahead of the series premiere. The lead actors talk about the challenges of portraying real-life people who have been fighting for justice, while dealing with trauma for the last 26 years.

Read the full story here: ‘Trial By Fire’: Rajshri Deshpande, Abhay Deol on portraying the trauma of real-life parents in Netflix series

Interview: Praveen Sudevan

Production: Abhinaya Sriram