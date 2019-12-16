Watch: Rajinikanth is a ‘bad cop’ in the ‘Darbar’ trailer

The trailer of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Darbar has been released.

"We live to protect! We die to serve!" Rajinikanth's words as Adithya Arunasalam, the Commissioner of Police in Mumbai, echo loud in the trailer, but this is not the Superstar playing a holier-than-thou cop. On the contrary, his character seems to rival the villain in terms of notoriety. Audiences could well get a glimpse of the yesteryear 'baddie' Rajinikanth that we have grown to miss, in Darbar. In fact, a dialogue from the clip has him saying, "Original-a ve naan villain, ma!"

Suniel Shetty as the gangster who goes up against the cops, and Nayanthara as the heroine make an impression in the trailer, but it is clearly a Rajinikanth show through and throughout.

The action film is written and directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. This is Lyca’s second collaboration on a Rajinikanth film after their success with 2.0.

The first poster that was released earlier showcased a headshot of Rajinikanth with plenty of cop memorabilia around him, and the wording, “You decide whether you want me to be good, bad or worse.” Reports indicate that the movie is set in Mumbai; Rajinikanth's last cop role was in the 1992 film Pandiyan.

The latest poster released by the production house was also captioned, “Per sonnal kootam adangum #AadityaArunasalam. Commissioner coming... #DarbarTrailer,” which indicates Rajinkanth’s name and role in the movie.

Latest poster of ‘Darbar’

Darbar, slated for release this Pongal, marks the coming together of Rajinikanth and Murugadoss for the first time. Starring Nayanthara in the female lead, it has music by Anirudh, cinematography by Santhosh Sivan, and is edited by Sreekar Prasad. The film stars an ensemble cast of Sunil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Sriman, Jatin Sharma, Nawab Shah and Dalip Tahil in important roles.

Post Darbar, Rajini will be teaming up with director Siva for a film for Sun Pictures, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 168.