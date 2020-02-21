Watch | Priya Bhavani Shankar: I hope 'Mafia' helps break my 'homely' tag

21 February 2020 15:03 IST

The actor talks about doing her own stunts in the Karthick Naren film, her first time working with Kamal Haasan in Shankar's 'Indian 2' and the impact her long term partner has had on her career

Priya Bhavani Shankar is on a roll. She has multiple projects in her hand; the most high profile of which is Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, where she plays a lead role.

Her recent film, Mafia: Chapter 1, directed by Karthick Naren and starring Arun Vijay in the lead, sees her take on a different role — a narcotics cop, a far cry from the 'homely' roles she has been known to play on screen.

In a conversation with The Hindu, Priya admits to being boxed into doing stereotypical roles due to this image of hers, but it is one that she wants to break with more daring roles starting with the cop in Mafia.

Having to do her own stunts and learning to act with Kamal Haasan "by following his eyes", Priya's eventful year is only getting more interesting.