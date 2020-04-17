Watch | ‘Mrs. Serial Killer’ trailer has Jacqueline Fernandez seeking justice through murder

The trailer of Netflix India’s next Original, Mrs. Serial Killer has been released. Starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina and debutant Zayn Marie Khan, the film, according to the official synopsis, is a story of a doctor who gets framed for a series of murders and his wife sets out committing a crime exactly like the serial killer to prove her husband’s innocence.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is playing the lead role in the film, said, “Sona Mukerjee could be your next-door neighbour but the quirks of fate throw her into a position where she has to learn to be sinister and become Mrs. Serial Killer. I cannot wait for people to see what she is capable of.”

Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the doctor imprisoned for the murders, said, “I play Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukerjee in the film, which is a character written by Shirish, who convinced me to work together after Kriti. The character has everything going for him till one day the world comes crashing down on him and he is accused of being a serial killer. He is helpless and must depend upon his wife to help prove his innocence. This is my first role with Netflix and I am very happy with how Joy has shaped up.”

The trailer offers a look into the dark and twisted story the movie promises to be, with plenty of thrills and gore. Mrs. Serial Killer releases exclusively on Netflix on May 1, 2020.