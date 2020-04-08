Watch | ‘Masakali 2.0’: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria feature in recreation of A.R. Rahman number

After the massive success of the Genda Phool video starring Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez, another new music video has now been released to capture the fancy of fans struggling with lockdown: a remix of an iconic A.R. Rahman number, no less!

The Marjaavaan duo of Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria reunite for Masakali 2.0, a reimagination of Rahman’s rendition from the the 2009 film Delhi-6, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, that starred Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. The original Masakali number was sung by Mohit Chauhan and had lyrics by Prasoon Joshi.

The new video features Sidarth and Tara dancing around to the track, in a luxury hotel room that they have sneaked into, before getting caught by the original occupants. The remix has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, and the music is by Tanishk Bagchi, though Rahman is credited for the original number.