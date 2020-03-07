‘Watch | ‘Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea’ trailer: Mohanlal’s war epic is a spectacle for the ages

Mohanlal in ‘Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea’

07 March 2020 17:33 IST

Directed by Priyadarshan, the multi-lingual film is set to release on March 26

The trailer of the multi-lingual film, Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea, starring a huge ensemble cast headlined by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, is creating waves on social media.

The film traces the life of the naval chief captain of the Zamorin of Calicut (present name Kozhikode) Kunjali Marakkar IV, who is essayed by Mohanlal, and is based on the 16th century warrior who mobilized the country’s first naval force to battle the Portuguese invasion.

Advertising

Advertising

Directed by Priyadarshan, the trailer showcases not just immersive special effects and epic war sequences, but also a line-up of A-list talent such as Prabhu, Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohan Lal, Ashok Selvan, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Manju Warrier. Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea will be presented by Kalaipuli S Thanu in Tamil.

The film is releasing in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi on March 26, 2020.

The cinematographer for the massive project is Thiru, Aiyappan Nair M.S is the editor, while Ronnie Raphael is the music director for the movie.