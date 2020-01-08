Watch: Mani Ratnam’s ‘Vaanam Kottattum’ teaser showcases intense family drama

The teaser of Madras Talkies’ Vaanam Kottatum starring Vikram Prabhu, which is produced and co-written by Mani Ratnam, has been released.

The film is totuted to be an intense family drama with strong performances. The teaser shows a happy family pulled into turmoil suddenly, and how they deal with it forms the plot of the narrative.

The movie is directed by Dhana Sekaran, who has co-written the film along with Mani Ratnam, and stars Vikram Prabhu as the lead protagonist. The multi-starrer also has a great cast of other actors such as Aishwarya Rajesh, Madonna Sebastian, Balaji Sakthivel, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, VIP’s Amitash Pradhan, Sarath Kumar and Radhika Sarathkumar.

Vaanam Kottatum also has cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman, and marks the music composing debut of singer Sid Sriram, who has already released songs such as Kannu Thangom and Easy Come Easy Go from the album.