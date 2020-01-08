Movies

Watch: Mani Ratnam’s ‘Vaanam Kottattum’ teaser showcases intense family drama

The teaser of ‘Vaanam Kottatum’

The teaser of ‘Vaanam Kottatum’  

more-in

The movie is directed by Dhana Sekaran, who has co-written the film along with Mani Ratnam

The teaser of Madras Talkies’ Vaanam Kottatum starring Vikram Prabhu, which is produced and co-written by Mani Ratnam, has been released.

The film is totuted to be an intense family drama with strong performances. The teaser shows a happy family pulled into turmoil suddenly, and how they deal with it forms the plot of the narrative.

 

The movie is directed by Dhana Sekaran, who has co-written the film along with Mani Ratnam, and stars Vikram Prabhu as the lead protagonist. The multi-starrer also has a great cast of other actors such as Aishwarya Rajesh, Madonna Sebastian, Balaji Sakthivel, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, VIP’s Amitash Pradhan, Sarath Kumar and Radhika Sarathkumar.

Also Read
Vikram Prabhu on sets of ‘Vaanam Kottatum’

How team ‘Vaanam Kottatum’ shot on busy city roads when it rained heavily

 

Vaanam Kottatum also has cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman, and marks the music composing debut of singer Sid Sriram, who has already released songs such as Kannu Thangom and Easy Come Easy Go from the album.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment Movies
celebrity
pop music
film music
Tamil cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2020 5:18:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/watch-mani-ratnams-vaanam-kottattum-teaser-showcases-intense-family-drama/article30513656.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY