Watch | Lee Min-ho on his role in ‘Pachinko’

March 19, 2022 13:47 IST

K-drama’s Prince Charming is shrugging off his ‘good boy’ image with the role of Hansu in the much-anticipated Apple TV+ series, Pachinko

A fiercely ambitious and opportunistic man with ties to the mafia, the character is not one to win Min-ho fans. But the actor says, rather than trying to break away from his image, he was “thirsty for new characters and new stories. That was why I was drawn to play Hansu”.

The eight-episode series is based on the 2017 historical novel by the same name, written by Korean-American author Min Jin Lee. The sweeping saga, which follows a Korean family that immigrates to Japan and later to America, tackles subjects such as poverty, racism and stereotyping. It also stars Kim Min-ha, veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung, Korean-American actor Jin Ha, and Japanese-New Zealand actor Anna Sawai.