Watch: Kannada films hit by the curse of the second half

Many recent films have begun with great promise in the first half but become less interesting in the second half

Published - September 14, 2024 02:49 pm IST

Vivek M V
Vivek M.V.

The Kannada film industry has delivered some really interesting movies in the latter half of 2024. Compared to the dull first six months of the year, the industry has recovered well to produce a variety of films worth discussing.

However, most of these films have suffered from the curse of the second half. They all begin with great promise in the first half but become less interesting in the second half.

Why is it difficult to write a convincing second half? How challenging is it write a screenplay that engages audiences from start to finish? The Hindu takes a look at this trend.

Presentation: Vivek MV

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

