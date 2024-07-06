Watch: ‘Indian 2’: A litmus test for Shankar? | Kamal Haasan

The much-awaited pan-Indian film ‘Indian 2’ is set to hit the screens on July 12. A sequel to the blockbuster 1996 film ‘Indian’, the film reunites director S Shankar and legendary actor Kamal Haasan. Mounted on a huge budget, ‘Indian 2’ also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha and others.

The trailer of ‘Indian 2’ has garnered mixed reactions. Shankar’s form has been wobbly, with his previous two movies — ‘I’ and ‘2.0’ — despite being hits, having not met people’s expectations. This video essay explains the secret behind the success of ‘Indian’ and why it’s a huge challenge to recreate its magic with a sequel.