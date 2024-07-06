GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Why ‘Indian 2’ is a litmus test for Shankar

Watch: ‘Indian 2’: A litmus test for Shankar? I Kamal Haasan
| Video Credit: Ravichandran N

After 28 years, can the Shankar and Kamal Haasan combination recreate the magic?

Updated - July 06, 2024 01:28 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 01:19 pm IST

Vivek M V
Vivek M.V.

The much-awaited pan-Indian film ‘Indian 2’ is set to hit the screens on July 12. A sequel to the blockbuster 1996 film ‘Indian’, the film reunites director S Shankar and legendary actor Kamal Haasan. Mounted on a huge budget, ‘Indian 2’ also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha and others.

The trailer of ‘Indian 2’ has garnered mixed reactions. Shankar’s form has been wobbly, with his previous two movies — ‘I’ and ‘2.0’ — despite being hits, having not met people’s expectations. This video essay explains the secret behind the success of ‘Indian’ and why it’s a huge challenge to recreate its magic with a sequel.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / cinema / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.