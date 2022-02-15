Watch | In conversation with team ‘Looop Lapeta’

February 15, 2022 11:49 IST

Looop Lapetacomes 24 years after the German thriller Run Lola Run, which had Franka Potente as Lola.

“You aren’t competing with a film of that level. You are trying to give it a homage, and you should do it in an honest way while being honest to yourself, and all the people who are involved, by making it as a fresh film,” says Aakash Bhatia of his debut film, the Hindi adaptation of the German film.#

Taapsee Pannu confesses she anticipated casting for the actor opposite her to be “tricky” since the film had a woman protagonist. But Tahir Raj Bhasin is not new to acting in a woman-centred film, he had earlier acted in the Rani Mukherjee-starrer Mardaani.

After filming an intimate scene on a log suspended mid-air, the actors say, they knew they were going to do things they had never imagined or were prepared for in the film.