Watch | In conversation with team ‘Looop Lapeta’

A video interview with actors Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin and director Aakash Bhatia

Looop Lapetacomes 24 years after the German thriller Run Lola Run, which had Franka Potente as Lola.

“You aren’t competing with a film of that level. You are trying to give it a homage, and you should do it in an honest way while being honest to yourself, and all the people who are involved, by making it as a fresh film,” says Aakash Bhatia of his debut film, the Hindi adaptation of the German film.#

Taapsee Pannu confesses she anticipated casting for the actor opposite her to be “tricky” since the film had a woman protagonist. But Tahir Raj Bhasin is not new to acting in a woman-centred film, he had earlier acted in the Rani Mukherjee-starrer Mardaani.

After filming an intimate scene on a log suspended mid-air, the actors say, they knew they were going to do things they had never imagined or were prepared for in the film.

Read the full interview here.

Looop Lapeta is streaming on Netflix