Watch | In conversation with Taapsee Pannu

18 June 2021 18:00 IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu on female-driven projects, her social media strategy, and more

Taapsee Pannu has come a long way from her early years — projects in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi — where she was mostly a decorative afterthought. In the second half of her 11-year showbiz career, she has seemed more sure-footed. The game changer was Pink (2016) and she’s followed it up with some eclectic choices such as Naam Shabana (2017), Mulk (2018), Badla (2019), and Thappad (2020).

Her first release for 2021 is Haseen Dillruba, a thriller love triangle directed by Vinil Mathew, that drops on Netflix on July 2.

