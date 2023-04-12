Watch | In conversation with KS Chithra on her musical journey

April 12, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

With over four decades of experience and more than 25,000 songs, singer KS Chithra is now in the phase of her life where she looks to give back to the industry that gave her much joy.

Chithra hails from Kerala but is well known for her work in multiple languages, and she has her many co-singers to thank for that. Late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam played a big role in her dishing out Telugu hits, for instance.

The Padma Shri recipient and six-time National Film Award-winning musician spoke to The Hindu on her musical journey, working with AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja, music therapy, dealing with a personal tragedy, and more.

Watch | KS Chithra sings some of her memorable film numbers

Interview: Srinivasa Ramanujam

Videos: Johan Sathyadas J, Thamodharan Bharath

Production: Johan Sathyadas J