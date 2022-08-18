Watch | In conversation with Karan Johar on the latest season of ‘Koffee with Karan’
Karan Johar speaks to The Hindu on his talk show, upcoming film projects, and more
Director-producer and talk show host Karan Johar has been busy filming the seventh season of the popular Koffee with Karan.
In this interview, Johar talks about who he could not get on the show; why he is grateful for having Aditya Chopra in his life; why he finds some of the hate feedback he gets entertaining, and more.
He also talks about the joy he gets in working with multiple directors, his foray into the southern film industry with Liger, and more.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.