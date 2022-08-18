Watch | In conversation with Karan Johar on the latest season of ‘Koffee with Karan’

The Hindu Bureau August 18, 2022 19:11 IST

Karan Johar speaks to The Hindu on his talk show, upcoming film projects, and more

Director-producer and talk show host Karan Johar has been busy filming the seventh season of the popular Koffee with Karan. In this interview, Johar talks about who he could not get on the show; why he is grateful for having Aditya Chopra in his life; why he finds some of the hate feedback he gets entertaining, and more. He also talks about the joy he gets in working with multiple directors, his foray into the southern film industry with Liger, and more. Read the full story here.



