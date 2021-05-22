Watch | Huma Qureshi speaks on her latest Hollywood movie

22 May 2021 11:28 IST

Huma Qureshi talks about working in LA, Chennai and Mumbai, and her biggest project yet — Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of The Dead’

Huma Qureshi made her Bollywood début nine years ago with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. She is now a part of Zack Snyder’s zombie heist action-thriller, Army of the Dead. In the Netflix release that also stars Dave Bautista and Tig Notaro, Qureshi plays Geeta, a single mother who lives in a quarantine camp outside a war-ravaged Las Vegas.

She speaks about her experience working on the film and her other upcoming projects.

