Watch: Gal Gadot and other celebrity friends sing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ during coronavirus pandemic

Gal Gadot was joined by Mark Ruffalo, Jamie Dornan, Kristen Wiig and many others

‘Wonder Woman’ star said the cover was inspired by a video of an Italian trumpeter playing the song on his balcony

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping everyone, including celebrities, home bound, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot tried to spread some cheer by sharing a video of her and many of her celebrity friends singing a cover of John Lennon’s Imagine.

The actor said the cover was inspired by a video of an Italian trumpeter playing the song on his balcony.

 

“We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, from me and my dear friends,” she wrote on Instagram.

Gadot was joined by Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo and others at singing lines from the song.

