Watch | Filmmaker Pa Ranjith on exploring the politics of love in ‘Natchathiram Nagargirathu’

The Hindu Bureau August 29, 2022 14:45 IST

A video interview with Pa Ranjith on his latest Tamil film, and completing 10 years in the industry

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith has been a towering figure in a socio-political and cultural movement in Tamil cinema. His sixth feature film Natchathiram Nagargirathu, releases on August 31. The film is an exploration of the idea of love and the politics behind it. It is Perhaps the first mainstream Tamil film to represent queer love. In this interview, Ranjith looks back on 10 years in the cinema industry, the changes he has observed in the industry, why it’s easier now to explore topics like caste, patriarchy, his writing process, use of colour in his films, what he is expecting from his latest project, and more. Read the full interview here.



