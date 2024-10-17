GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Cast and crew of ‘The Apprentice’ react to Donald Trump’s comments

Cast and crew of The Apprentice react to Donald Trump's comments
| Video Credit: The Hindu

Trump posted on Truth Social that his biopic was “fake and classless” and called the film’s screenwriter a “lowlife and talentless hack” 

Updated - October 17, 2024 03:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The cast and crew of The Apprentice, a new biopic on former US President Donald Trump, reacted to his comments on the movie. The movie explores his rise to prominence as a real estate tycoon in the 1980s.

In a scathing post on Truth Social, the Republican Presidential candidate called the film “fake and classless”. It stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and focuses on his mentorship under Roy Cohn, portrayed by ‘Succession’ actor Jeremy Strong.

The film also delves into Trump’s relationship with his first wife, Ivana, played by Maria Bakalova.

Published - October 17, 2024 03:29 pm IST

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.