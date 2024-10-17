Watch: Cast and crew of ‘The Apprentice’ react to Donald Trump’s comments

Cast and crew of The Apprentice react to Donald Trump's comments

The cast and crew of The Apprentice, a new biopic on former US President Donald Trump, reacted to his comments on the movie. The movie explores his rise to prominence as a real estate tycoon in the 1980s.

In a scathing post on Truth Social, the Republican Presidential candidate called the film “fake and classless”. It stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and focuses on his mentorship under Roy Cohn, portrayed by ‘Succession’ actor Jeremy Strong.

The film also delves into Trump’s relationship with his first wife, Ivana, played by Maria Bakalova.