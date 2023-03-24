HamberMenu
Watch | Bengaluru International Film Festival 2023: The venues, and the top films to watch

A video on what film buffs can look forward to at the 14th Bengaluru International Film Festival

March 24, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru International Film Festival is back with its 14th edition.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the festival at PVR Cinemas, Orion Mall in Rajajinagar on March 23.

Over 200 films will be screened across three venues: Orion Mall, Suchitra Film Society, Banashankari, and Dr Raj Bhavana, Chamrajpet. Film buffs are expected to throng the venues from March 24 to 30 to watch films across several categories.

The Cinema of the World section is headlined by the Academy Award winner Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The other films to look forward to in this category are The Whale, Aftersun, Farha, Triangle of Sadness, Decision To Leave.

The festival opened with one of Kannada cinema’s biggest blockbusters, Kantara.

Here are other acclaimed films to watch out for in the Kannada competition section: Orchestra Mysuru, Photo, Hadinelentu, Guru Shishyaru, and 19.20.21.

The festival will also be celebrating the legendary cinematographer VK Murthy’s birth centenary by screening some  of his best works like Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool.

Production: Ravichandran N

Videos: K. Murali Kumar, Sudhakara Jain

