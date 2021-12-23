Watch | Anupama Chopra on South cinema

Anupama Chopra talks to The Hindu Weekend on South cinema

Film critic and author Anupama Chopra is expanding her horizons, cinematically speaking. “I have started watching a lot more movies from the Malayalam and Tamil industries, in particular,” she says. In her book, A Place in My Heart, she writes fondly about films like Kumbalangi Nights (2019) and Angamaly Diaries (2017).



“What I love about new-age Malayalam cinema is that it is unvarnished storytelling. I think some of the most exciting work in India is being done there right now. There’s no veneer; the people in these movies look and behave like real people. But there is great dramatic heft. The storytelling grips you without the seduction of glamour or fantasy. And they’re so beautifully shot! I could taste all that food in Angamaly Diaries — and I’m vegetarian, so I wouldn’t even eat most of it!”

