Watch | Ananya Panday on ‘Gehraiyaan’

02 February 2022 12:42 IST

The actor speaks about carefully crafting her film career and how she keeps it relatable on social media

In just three films, Ananya Panday, 23, has shown that she will not be put into a box. Her latest,Gehraiyaan, tackles messy relationships and the drama that comes with them (the cast calls it ‘‘domestic noir”).

Directed by Shakun Batra (Kapoor & Sons, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu) for Amazon Prime Video, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.



While we don’t see much of Panday’s character, Tia, in the recently-launched trailer, she says there’s a lot more to her role. “I won’t say I have experienced what she has been through, but we do share a lot of characteristics. Like being extremely loving and loyal in any relationship. Perhaps a little dependent and insecure as well…,” she trails off with a smile in a Zoom interview with The Hindu Weekend.



