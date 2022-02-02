Watch | Ananya Panday on ‘Gehraiyaan’

In just three films, Ananya Panday, 23, has shown that she will not be put into a box. Her latest,Gehraiyaan, tackles messy relationships and the drama that comes with them (the cast calls it ‘‘domestic noir”).
Directed by Shakun Batra (Kapoor & Sons, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu) for Amazon Prime Video, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
While we don’t see much of Panday’s character, Tia, in the recently-launched trailer, she says there’s a lot more to her role. “I won’t say I have experienced what she has been through, but we do share a lot of characteristics. Like being extremely loving and loyal in any relationship. Perhaps a little dependent and insecure as well…,” she trails off with a smile in a Zoom interview with The Hindu Weekend.
Read the full story: Ananya Panday: ‘I like to be kind and stay in my lane’