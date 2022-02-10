Watch | Ali Fazal on his ‘Death on the Nile’ experience

10 February 2022 12:07 IST

The actor discusses shooting with a diverse cast, lessons he's learned from Hollywood, and why Batman would be his pick if he was offered a superhero film

Ali Fazal’s latest, Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh, is releasing in cinemas worldwide on February 11. Before the premiere, he talks to The Hindu Weekend about how he signed on for the Hercule Poirot flick, the funniest person on the film set, Kenneth Branagh’s version of an ice breaker while shooting, cracking Hollywood and Bollywood, the democracy lesson he learned from Fast and the Furious, and inclusivity in superhero films.

