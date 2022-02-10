Movies

Watch | Ali Fazal on his ‘Death on the Nile’ experience

Ali Fazal’s latest, Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh, is releasing in cinemas worldwide on February 11. Before the premiere, he talks to The Hindu Weekend about how he signed on for the Hercule Poirot flick, the funniest person on the film set, Kenneth Branagh’s version of an ice breaker while shooting, cracking Hollywood and Bollywood, the democracy lesson he learned from Fast and the Furious, and inclusivity in superhero films.


