Movies
25 July 2021 19:00 IST
Comments
Watch | Actor Arya on how he trained for his role as a boxer in 'Sarpatta Parambarai'
Updated: 25 July 2021 19:02 IST
In conversation with Actor Arya and his boxing coach on preparing for 'Sarpatta Parambarai'
Actor Arya speaks on how he trained for his role as a boxer in the film Sarpatta Parambarai which released recently on Amazon Prime.
Also in conversation is G Thiyagarajan alias Thiru, former National-level boxer and currently a coach who trained Arya and other actors in the film.
More In Entertainment Videos Multimedia Movies