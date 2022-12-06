  1. EPaper
Warner Bros sets Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey7' for March 2024 release

The film is based on author Edward Ashton's novel of the same title and features an ensemble cast of Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo

December 06, 2022 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

PTI
Robert Pattinson in ‘Mickey7’

Robert Pattinson in ‘Mickey7’

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's next movie "Mickey7" will release in theatres worldwide on March 29, 2024, Hollywood studio Warner Bros announced on Tuesday.

The film is based on author Edward Ashton's novel of the same title and features an ensemble cast of Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

Warner Bros shared the first look of the film and the release date on its social media handles.

"From the Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson – MICKEY 17. Only in theaters 03.29.2024. #Mickey17" the banner tweeted.

Ashton's novel, which was published earlier this year, centres on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonise the ice world Niflheim.

This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories intact. When Mickey7 is presumed dead, he returns to the mission's base only to see that a new clone, Mickey8, has taken his place.

In addition to writing and directing, Bong is also producing the upcoming film through his banner Offscreen.

Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B Entertainment and Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures are the other producers.

“Mickey 7” is Bong’s first film since multiple Academy Award-winning 2019 movie "Parasite". The film was the first non-English language movie to win best picture at the Oscars and also took home trophies for original screenplay, director and international feature.

Bong's filmography also includes critically-acclaimed titles such as "Memories of Murder", “Snowpiercer”, “The Host” and “Okja”.

