Warner Bros makes racial drama ‘Just Mercy’ free for streaming, in wake of George Floyd’s death

Warner Bros has decided to let people rent “Just Mercy”, its critically-acclaimed film about racial injustice, for free in the wake of the custodial death of George Floyd.

“Just Mercy”, adapted from lawyer Bryan Stevenson’s memoir of the same name, chronicles the true story of Walter McMillian, a man on death row, who with the help of a gifted young lawyer fights for equal justice in a flawed legal system.

It features Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson in the lead.

The film has been made free on all digital platforms in the US throughout June as protests rage across the country over the killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was pinned to the ground in Minneapolis last week by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

In a statement, posted on the film’s official Twitter handle, Warner Bros said the film’s powerful story will help people learn about the “systemic racism that plagues our society“.

“To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today.

Thank you to the artists, storytellers and advocates who helped make this film happen. Watch with your family, friends and allies,” the studio further said.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, “Just Mercy” made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and released in the theatres in December.

It was lauded by the critics for the powerful performances of the three leads.