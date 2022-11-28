Warner Bros. didn't want Henry Cavill to return as Superman: Dwayne Johnson

November 28, 2022 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST

Cavill returned as Superman in a cameo in Dwayne Johnson-led superhero movie ‘Black Adam’

ANI

Henry Cavill as Superman in “Man of Steel.” | Photo Credit: CLAY ENOS

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, who is basking in the success of his latest release Black Adam, has revealed that Warner Bros initially did not want Henry Cavill to return as Superman.

Cavill made a cameo as Superman in Black Adam, something that Johnson "fought hard" for despite Warner Bros. not initially keen on bringing back the actor.

Johnson recently took to his Twitter handle and said that he wanted to establish Black Adam “as the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe.” The DC star explained that to achieve this “we have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is Superman. And that’s Henry Cavill.”

He then revealed that the studio "inexplicably and inexcusably" did not want to bring back Cavill but he was not going to take no for an answer and his team got to work. "This has been years in the making regarding bringing Henry Cavill back and years of strategic conversations and we were not going to take no for an answer. There was no way, there's no viable logical way that you can attempt to build out the DC Universe with the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time sitting on the sidelines. It's impossible to do," Johnson added.

The former pro wrestler turned actor continued, “So that’s why we fought hard to bring Superman back, Henry Cavill, and there was no other Superman, by the way, to bring back Henry Cavill is our generation Superman and in my opinion, the greatest Superman. And I mean that respectfully to the other actors, especially Christopher Reeve.”

Meanwhile, following his cameo in DC's Black Adam, Cavill confirmed in a social media post that he's returning as Superman in a new Warner Bros.-DC movie.

Crossword+

