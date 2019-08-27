‘War’ trailer sees Hrithik and Tiger face off in epic action fest

The trailer for the highly-anticipated face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the upcoming film War released today. The two Bollywood stars are acting together for the first time in this high-octane action thriller, that is set to hit screens on October 2.

The trailer follows Hrithik Roshan who plays the character of Kabir going rogue from his base, and Tiger (Khalid) being brought in to bring the former down. There are plenty of bangs, blasts and bullets as expected with death-defying stunts and walls crashing down.

The action design team consists of Paul Jennings (The Dark Knight, San Andreas, Jack Reacher and Game of Thrones), Franz Spilhaus (Safe House, Eye in the Sky, Death Race), Sea Young Oh (Age of Ultron, Snowpiercer) and Parvez Shaikh (Tiger Zinda Hai, Kesari, Mary Kom) — all specialists in creating unique stunts. Director Siddharth Anand has also cast Vaani Kapoor in the film opposite Hrithik.

Hrithik and Tiger face off in a fist fight towards the end of the clip, but also seem to be joining together to take down a common enemy in some other scenes: fans will have to wait to see how the plot unfurls when the film releases. According to reports, War is the first ever film to be shot in the Arctic Circle, when a car chase featuring the two lead actors was conceptualised in Finland.

The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the big national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti.