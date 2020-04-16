Want to act with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro? Donate to fight the coronavirus pandemic

Hollywood heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have an offer a fan can’t refuse: to get a walk-on role in their upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon, in exchange for donations going to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film is based on David Grann’s historical book of the same name.

“Killers...” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and centres around the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land.

In an Instagram video on Wednesday, DiCaprio urged people to donate to America’s Food Fund as part of the ‘All In Challenge’

The fund, which the actor launched with entrepreneur Lorraine Jobs, is set up to help ensure that every family in need gets access to food at this critical time.

Those who donate will get a chance to star in “Killers...”, spend a day on the set and go to the premiere of the film, he said.

“If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere,” the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star captioned the video.

De Niro said that donations at http://www.allinchallenge.com will go to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund.

While DiCaprio tagged his “Wolf of Wall Street” co-star Matthew McConaughey and popular TV host Ellen DeGeneres to accept the challenge, De Niro reached out to “Mercy” star Jamie Foxx to drive the initiative forward.