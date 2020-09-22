‘WandaVision’ trailer: Scarlet Witch and Vision up the ante in new Disney+ Marvel series

The first Disney+ Marvel series will follow the lives of the superheroes in both the past and present — or in someone’s mind?

The trailer for Disney and Marvel’s WandaVision trailer has been released — and it’s as spectacular and confusing as we all expected it to be.

The first Disney+ Marvel series will follow the lives of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in a strange setting, that reminds one of 50s or 60s America, and the trailer also begins in black-and-white. However, fans know that Vision dies in Avengers: Infinity War. So is this a reimagining of events? Is it set in the past, or even in someone’s mind? Only time will tell.

The trailer also introduces us to the adult version of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who is the daughter of Carol Danvers’ friend Maria. However, she appears in a current-day setting as the footage turns to colour, and inexplicably, both Vision and Wanda also are present. Time travelling superheroes, then?

This is the official synopsis of the show: “Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealied suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

The impressive cast also has the likes of Kathryn Hahn, Randall Park and Kat Dennings. There are also reports that WandaVision will be associated with the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The show is expected to release at the end of 2020 or early 2021.